Aaron Purcell-trained Mark Of The Man to take break after Coleraine Cup

By Tim Auld
Updated September 28 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 2:38pm
Trainer Aaron Purcell, pictured at the Warrnambool Races in May, 2023, will give his imported galloper a spell. Picture by Sean McKenna
IMPORTED galloper Mark Of The Man will most likely head to the spelling paddock after running in the $50,000 Coleraine Cup on Friday, according to his trainer Aaron Purcell.

