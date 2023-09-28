IMPORTED galloper Mark Of The Man will most likely head to the spelling paddock after running in the $50,000 Coleraine Cup on Friday, according to his trainer Aaron Purcell.
Mark Of The Man, to be ridden by Linda Meech, lines up against nine rivals in the 1800-metre feature on the nine-race card.
Purcell said the six-year-old runs best on soft to heavy tracks.
"We've had the Coleraine Cup in the back of our mind for a few weeks but we were hoping for a bit of rain to soften up the track," the group one winning trainer told The Standard. "It looks like there's no rain on the way. We'll still run and see what happens.
"Linda has drawn barrier one which is a real advantage. She should have him travelling on the pace. I think we'll give Mark Of The Man a good break after Friday's race and bring him back into work for winter racing next year.
"The top-weight Claidheamh Mor is the class runner. He looks the one to beat. He's got good form but he's got to carry a big weight. Flossing and Prince Jofra also have good form and must be rated chances."
Bookmakers have installed Claidheamh Mor as the $2.10 favourite for the Coleraine Cup.
Meanwhile, Ciaron Maher saddles up Generation in the $750,000 Group 1 Moir Stakes under the lights at Moonee Valley on Friday night.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace said Generation had improved since his first-up run where he ran fourth in The Heath, earlier this month at Caulfield. Imperatrix, who is chasing her 15th win from 21 starts is a short-priced favourite to win the Moir.
