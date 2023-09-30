Dan's legacies in the eye of the beholder

Mr Andrews, when he was health minister funded the first stage redevelopment of Warrnambool's Base Hospital in about 2008. He wasn't in power when that project was finished in 2011 but the government, under his leadership in 2020 set aside $384.2m for the next phase, a massive redevelopment. Work has started on a new laundry/ logistics hub for the hospital in the city's industrial estate but without it being operational, work on the hospital site is unlikely to start until next year.