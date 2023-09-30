Dan's legacies in the eye of the beholder

Dear valued subscriber,
Premier Daniel Andrews' resignation this week shouldn't have come as a shock.
He had led "this great state" for nine years, including the one-in-a-century COVID-19 pandemic. The job is all-consuming and as anyone in politics will tell you, you can't and won't please everyone.
Mr Andrews' supporters hailed his leadership and tough decisions during the pandemic, they described him as a visionary and can-do premier. His detractors slammed the debt the state racked up on his watch during the pandemic, they described him as a dictator and city-centric.
Mr Andrews, when he was first elected premier, vowed to govern for all Victorians regardless of who they voted for. So was he city-centric?
During his reign, Mr Andrews rarely trekked to the south-west where we had become used to state visits. According to our records, Mr Andrews visited Warrnambool just once since 2017. He also visited Portland, Budj Bim, Port Fairy and Cobden in the aftermath of the devastating 2018 St Patrick's Day fires.
His predecessors Denis Napthine, who lived in Port Fairy during his stint in charge of the state, Ted Baillieu, Labor's John Brumby, Steve Bracks and Jeff Kennett were far more visible in the region than Mr Andrews.
During that 2017 visit, Mr Andrews stood on the platform at Warrnambool's train station and talked up a $114m upgrade to the region's rail line that would clear the way for new rolling stock. More than six years and $400m later (including federal funds), we haven't got new rolling stock and it was during his watch that our line had the worst punctuality record in the state.
That's not to say the government hasn't delivered improvements - it almost doubled the number of daily services from three to five and a majority of track and signalling upgrades have been completed.
It was also during that visit that Mr Andrews inspected Warrnambool's Reid Oval as campaigners sought support for a multi-million dollar upgrade. He delivered the funding during the 2018 election and we now have a facility able to host AFLW matches.
Mr Andrews, when he was health minister funded the first stage redevelopment of Warrnambool's Base Hospital in about 2008. He wasn't in power when that project was finished in 2011 but the government, under his leadership in 2020 set aside $384.2m for the next phase, a massive redevelopment. Work has started on a new laundry/ logistics hub for the hospital in the city's industrial estate but without it being operational, work on the hospital site is unlikely to start until next year.
Mr Andrews and his government repeatedly failed to fund an alcohol and drug residential rehabilitation centre in the region.
We have long campaigned for Mr Andrews to drive our crumbling roads in the hope of upgrades but sadly that won't happen now - the challenge will now be thrown to Jacinta Allan, a regional MP, who had a strong affinity with the south-west during her stints as regional development minister and transport minister.
She has declared the government has lots of work to do - she's right.
In other news, an Irish national was jailed for more than eight years after pleading guilty to culpable driving causing death following a crash at Cobden in 2022. The man, who had previously lost his licence because of drink-driving, was drunk when behind the wheel, with actions devastating the victim's family. The judge's comments were powerful. "The community will not tolerate innocent people being killed by those who drink and then drive."
Corangamite Shire councillors voted to pay a highly-regarded strategic planning expert $176 an hour to help it after struggling to find a permanent employee.
Terang could be set for its biggest housing development in decades with a plan released for comment. Warrnambool's rental crisis has gone to a new level, according to a state report.
Could one south-west business' four-day working week trial start a trend?
Moyne Shire councillors this week voted to keep tipping in $10,000 a month to help Belfast Aquatics stay afloat. But the council agreed the payments had to be reviewed early next year.
A popular Port Fairy watering hole that closed unexpected will re-open under new operators later in the year.
The location for Port Fairy's new skatepark was decided this week.
A new childcare centre could on the cards for Koroit, with a plan revealed this week.
A union is considering legal action against multi-national company Sun Pharma after it laid off seven workers.
A run to honour popular Warrnambool athlete and father Clinton Hall, who died last year, is helping aspiring youth athletes.
Interesting developments with a breakaway dairy farmers' group created.
Until next week,
Greg Best, editor, The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.