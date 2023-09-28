It's been a long wait but Warrnambool finally has a new toilet and shower block near McGennans car park.
Former councillors had long campaigned for the old facility - once labelled an "embarrassment" - to be replaced and on Thursday, September 28, 2023 mayor Debbie Arnott opened the new facility.
The amenities block, which features warm showers and accessible facilities, cost $840,000.
The footpath leading from the beach has a more gentle slope to meet current regulations.
Landscaping, paths and signage were added to the project at a cost of $75,000.
Signage erected on Pertobe Road tells the story of how the McGennans area of the foreshore got its name.
It was named after Henry McGennan who served as a Warrnambool councillor from 1933 to 1958 including a stint as mayor from 1939 to 1941.
He was a leading figure in establishing the former Foreshore Trust and was awarded an Order of the British Empire in 1958.
The design of the new toilet block also incorporates timbers salvaged from the historic Wollaston Bridge, and Edwards Bridge in South Warrnambool, that was recently demolished and replaced.
Cr Arnott said the new building, identified as a priority in the Lake Pertobe Master Plan, offered much improved accessibility, baby change tables, bench seats, showers and a safer design.
"The previous building had reached the end of its useful life and was demolished earlier this year to make way for this new building that also features reclaimed timber beams from the Edwards and Wollaston bridges," Cr Arnott said.
"Along with the new building we have added landscaping and a path that creates an accessible connection to the promenade and car park.
"It's a really good outcome and I'm confident that the Warrnambool community and visitors to our city will be able to use this facility for many decades to come."
Warrnambool-based Bolden Constructions built the new facility which was designed by another local firm, Guy McLeod Architects.
"Congratulations to the local contractors and council officers who managed the project, which has been finished to a high standard," Cr Arnott said.
"We've got a really robust, stylish building that will be able to withstand the tough conditions."
Funding came from the council and the Australian Government's Building Better Regions fund.
