A five-year campaign has come to a close after nearly 60 solar-powered lights have illuminated a popular track in Cobden.
The town now has its first lit trail after 58 lights were installed on Bond, Greyland and Neylon streets along the four-kilometre Circuit de Savage.
The development comes after Corangamite Shire councillors unanimously voted to award the project's $276,330 contract to solar lighting provider Leadsun in April. The project was funded by $208,440 from the federal government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program and $67,890 from the council.
As the contract was $83,330 more than what was originally allocated, councillors also voted to access a portion of its capital works budget to cover the shortfall.
South central ward councillor Jo Beard said the upgrade had become "a great asset for the community".
"The track gets so much use all year round by people of all ages, including dog walkers, cyclists, others running for fitness, and people getting out in the fresh air for their mental health," she said.
"This gives flexibility for people to stay active at any time of day or night that fits their lifestyle or work hours even on short winter days.
"... Positive feedback has been received from visitors staying at the Cobden Free Camp Park at the golf club who have also enjoyed the town circuit."
Infrastructure projects officer Dean Finlayson said the lights would be on from dusk to dawn at an output of 20 per cent.
"When motion is detected they switch up to full brightness," he said.
"The lights have a 3000k colour temperature which is a bit yellow to create a warmer, more welcoming atmosphere than harsh white LEDs.
"The solar lights installed in front of the golf course in 2020 can be less efficient on short winter days due to shading from the cypress trees.
"The new lights are more reliable and if the battery somehow does not receive any solar charge at all, it will still fully give all-night compliant lighting for five days."
