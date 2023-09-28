When Paul Henriksen arrived at the Brisbane Lions from his hometown of Terang in late 2016 the club was struggling on-field and looked a shell of its premiership glory days of 2001-2003.
The Lions were coming off consecutive second-last finishes and hadn't played finals since 2009.
The long-time Terang College teacher, who previously was in charge of Vic Country's under 16 and 18 outfits, took a punt by moving to Brisbane for a development coaching role under newly-appointed Lions mentor Chris Fagan.
Fast forward seven years and that decision has undoubtedly paid off.
The Lions are a regular contender and on the brink of their first flag in 20 years, with Fagan at the helm and Henriksen relishing his dual AFL/AFLW coaching role.
His role with the men is working one-on-one with any of their extra training and craft-work while with the women he is a back-line coach.
Henriksen, who is set to sign a two-year extension shortly, found time to reflect on how far the men's side had come ahead of the its clash with the Magpies in the AFL grand final on Saturday.
"From a personal point of view I came up here with Fages in November 2016 and this is what we probably came here to do," he told The Standard.
"That's part of it and where we want to get to and be a successful club.
"I was just reflecting on it this afternoon, we were talking about when we first came it was about actually just being relevant in the Brisbane market."
Now, the club is certainly "relevant" and has achieved sustained success in what is a rugby league-dominated state.
It has finished in the top-five the past five seasons with healthy attendances and passionate supporters turning the Gabba into a fortress for the Lions.
It's really been important for us, the group that's been around here since the start, is just to build what we need to get to, to be not just hopefully a strong footy club but also sustained.
"I think you always build for sustainment. You don't want to be just flash in the pan sort of stuff."
A mix of high draft picks that have developed into bona-fide stars, coupled with high-profile recruits have been integral to the club's resurgence.
Some of the big-name Lions who successfully requested trades to the club after 2017 include two-time Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale (2018), All-Australian forwards Charlie Cameron (2017) and Joe Daniher (2020) and premiership Western Bulldog Josh Dunkley (2022).
"Players that are now coming to our club, we feel that we can always get them to be better," Henriksen said.
"Some of the players that have come up here like your Joey Danihers and that, they just want to play the highest level of football but also not be in the bubble of Melbourne.
"That's a huge attraction. It was sold to me, 'you'll love the winters up here'."
The former teacher said the coaches had aimed to make the club a "safe, happy place" for everyone involved.
"Even when we were losing through 17 and 18 when we were getting done, we were getting smashed a few times, (it was) just more about people being happy to come to our club, people feeling happy at our club," he said.
"...that's probably a strength of Brisbane, your family is your footy club. It's a strength that when you come up to Brisbane and you don't really know anyone the first port of call is the footy club.
"That's where it's a really close link to where I'm from, Terang Mortlake and Kolora-Noorat and all those clubs, that's what it's about the footy club."
Henriksen has developed a strong relationship with Fagan, who also has a teaching background.
Fagan was extremely supportive of the ex-Geelong Falcons assistant coach when he became one of many AFL staffers stood down when the COVID-19 pandemic put the 2020 AFL season on hold.
"That was one really good thing about Chris Fagan, he's very loyal," Henriksen said.
"And when COVID came around, there was a lot of restructures of AFL clubs and he just said the people who've come with me and gone through the hard yards, we're going to make things work for you. He's been really supportive that way."
While he has had time to reflect this week, Henriksen knows the job is far from done.
Standing in the way of a fairytale Lions' flag is a Magpies outfit that thrives at the MCG and finished the year as minor premier.
Since the start of 2017, when Fagan took the reins, the side has won just one of 12 matches at the home of football.
Henriksen isn't reading too much into the Lions' MCG form.
"We don't really buy into the MCG thing," he said.
"Our performances there, you look at Melbourne earlier this year, we probably dominated that game we just didn't play the last five-or-six minutes the way we wanted to play.
"Last year when we got nutted by Richmond, we were seven goals up in front of Richmond at the MCG and they overran us. The MCG is not a thing that we worry about."
Funnily enough, Henriksen was a passionate Collingwood supporter before joining the Lions and has vivid memories of Brisbane tormenting the Magpies with back-to-back grand final defeats in 2002 and 2003.
Although some of his friends have jokingly questioned his allegiance in the lead-up to Saturday, Henriksen has moved on from the heartbreak and is firmly focused on aiding the Lions in their quest to hoist the cup.
He is also hoping to see those back home in the south-west get behind the Lions.
"I know the south-west is formerly a Fitzroy zone and it's an important part of our footy club - the Brisbane Bears and the Fitzroy Lions coming together to get the Brisbane Lions in 1996," he said.
"I know that Collingwood and Geelong are big heavily focuses down south-west but there's probably still some old Fitzroy supporters hopefully barracking for the Lions on the weekend."
