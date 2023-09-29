The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Emma and Hillary Hannagan attend Australian Youth Volleyball Championships

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
September 29 2023 - 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool sisters Hillary and Emma Hannagan enjoyed a successful Australian Youth Volleyball Championships campaign. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool sisters Hillary and Emma Hannagan enjoyed a successful Australian Youth Volleyball Championships campaign. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Emma and Hillary Hannagan are hoping to take momentum from a strong finish to their indoor campaign into the summer beach volleyball season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.