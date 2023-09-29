Emma and Hillary Hannagan are hoping to take momentum from a strong finish to their indoor campaign into the summer beach volleyball season.
The Warrnambool sisters represented Victoria at the Australian Youth Volleyball Championships in Bendigo last week, with Emma's under 18 team earning a bronze medal.
Hillary's under 17 squad finished fourth following a tough loss in the bronze medal match, while Warrnambool's Alexi Khaidurov and his under 15 white team ranked seventh.
Emma then backed up her bronze with a gold medal victory at the Australian Club Volleyball Championships with her western Victoria-based State League Volleyball club Phantoms, also in Bendigo. The team, which also featured Warrnambool's Gabby Lougheed and Shatha Al-Huneidi, won the division one final on Monday, September 25.
The 17-year-old said it felt amazing to win gold despite being exhausted after playing 14 games over eight days.
"I really tried to give my best on court, and we won it in the end so really happy with that," she said.
Meanwhile, Hillary, 15, simultaneously joined in with a training camp that had Australian coaches in attendance.
"It's something that can lead onto international events - you can get picked for Australian teams from these camps," she said.
Throughout the five-day youth volleyball championships, Emma's under 18 squad won four of seven pool games to finish fourth which pit them against an unbeaten South Australia in the semi-final.
"It was a really close game, it was one of the closest point margins you can get but we did sadly lose," Emma, who played both as an opposite hitter and pass hitter, said. "We played for bronze against Queensland A... we won that in straight sets.
"I was really happy with how I played and I loved the team, I couldn't have asked for more."
In the under 17 ranks, Hillary felt her squad grow throughout the tournament following a slow start.
"We were still winning games but we probably could have been winning them better," she said. "But we kept building and ended up doing pretty well when we (played) the team who won gold - we took a set off them."
Back-to-back finals matches on the same day came back to bite Hillary and her team in the bronze medal match, going down to New South Wales.
"It wasn't our best game but we'd had such a solid tournament," she said. "It was really tight the top-four teams."
While the sisters each hold goals for next indoor season, their priority now turns to beach season.
Indoor and beach volleyball, which can go hand-in-hand and are similar in skill-set and terminology, are very different according to the sisters.
"Sometimes they complement each other," Hillary said. "If you're hitting really well in beach, or you're jumping - and it's obviously hard to jump out of the sand - when you go back to hard court you're able to jump really high.
"But other things you might get into more beach habits and you don't really want to carry them into indoor."
With beach training not available in Warrnambool, the Hannagans will travel to Melbourne each week to train on Saturdays, with local tournaments every second Sunday.
It's something they're willing to do, with beach volleyball a favourite for the sisters.
"Our weekends, we dedicate to beach to try and get that training," Emma said. "We love beach - it's amazing."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.