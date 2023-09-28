Mortlake coach Lachlan Wareham says a stable core group of division one players and an injection of talented youth can keep his club in the race for premiership glory this season.
The side is coming off a semi-final finish in its inaugural 2022-23 Warrnambool and District Cricket Association season - exceeding expectations - and will play a new-look Brierly-Christ Church when the new season kicks off on Saturday, October 7, 2023.
Wareham, who is busy preparing his players in his first season as the solo senior mentor, says it was an exciting time.
He said there were a number of talented youths expected to be given division one opportunities alongside the experienced core of re-appointed skipper Todd Lamont, Jack Lehmann and Todd Robertson.
"We're having some really strong numbers at training at the moment which is great and it's looking good for us," he said.
"We haven't really picked much up but the kids are coming through nicely. We expect it to be a pretty similar team to last year but with a few more kids getting blooded.
"We did certainly try to recruit but it was a bit difficult for us but we'll back the boys in."
The gun all-rounder, who is coming off a strong football season with Hampden league club Terang Mortlake, said newcomer Taj Podger from Wesley Yambuk was "looking good in the nets". He is expected to bolster an already talented top-order batting unit.
Lamont, who has relinquished the coaching role, is another who could be in for yet another strong season without the added pressure.
"In recent times he's been too busy on the farm and that'll give him a lot more freedom (not coaching), just turning up and actually playing cricket rather than running everything," Wareham said of the champion Cat.
Wareham said he expected the 12-team division one competition to be fiercely competitive with teams recruiting well and a strong group of emerging players looking to take another step across the association.
"I think it will be (pretty even) for sure," he said..
"Most teams in the comp have recruited pretty well aside from maybe us but the comp's even.
"The changes that have happened (in the competition) won't be massive, it'll be pretty even I'd say."
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.