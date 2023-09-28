A former Warrnambool man wants to raise awareness about autism by sharing his own journey.
Mr Pace, 24, said he "accidentally" became an advocate for people with autism in secondary school.
"I came home from school disappointed how my peers were using autism as a derogatory term towards other students and teachers, so I did what any typical teenager does," he said.
"I logged onto Facebook and began to vent my disappointment into a post while also revealing my autism diagnosis. This post is how I 'accidentally' started my autism advocacy career as a year 11 student at Brauer College."
Mr Pace said he described autism as just being another way of viewing and experiencing the world around us.
"This is because autism is part of neurodiversity, which is the idea that everyone's brains are unique in their own way," he said.
"Those of us whose brains differ from the neurotypical brain identify as being neurodivergent or as I've begun to identify as neurospicey.
"For me autism means I find social situations challenging and am absolutely hopeless at small talk. I also have an extremely sensitive sense of smell which of course has its up sides - I could probably give a dog a run for their money."
He has dedicated the past seven years to helping to create a world that accepts, includes and embraces the autism spectrum.
"In 2018 Amaze did a study which found that around 98 per cent of Australia is aware of autism however only 29 per cent of Australian's believe they know how to support an autistic person," Mr Pace said.
"Through my work I have found that most have heard about autism either through the media, on TV or from a friend, however they don't know how they can support someone on the autism spectrum or even how to have a conversation with them around what supports they need.
"This is why my work is so vital as currently our accessibility needs are not being met at school, in workplaces, at events, in the community or in educational resources."
Mr Pace works as an autism advocate and consultant.
He said this entailed working with organisations and businesses throughout Australia to help make their services, policies and procedures more accessible for autistics.
"Through my work I have helped design Australia's first job site designed by people with a disability for people with a disability (thefield.jobs)," Mr Pace said.
"I have performed accessibility audits at the Australian Open, MCG and the Australian F1 Grand Prix and I have had the pleasure of assisting to facilitate immersive disability workshops all around Australia.
"I also recently had the pleasure of participating on a panel at the National Disability Summit on the topic of creating inclusive communities through truly inclusive practices and innovations."
Mr Pace said the seminar in Warrnambool would cover topics including: diagnosis, raising autistics, the school experience, employment and independent living.
Mr Pace and his mother Angela Pace are holding a seminar - Growing Up Autistic in a Neurotypical World - at the Lighthouse Theatre on October 20.
