Western District Golf Association is anticipating a promotion after triumphing in the Victorian Country Week division three bowl competition.
The youth-filled men's team was undefeated in three games during this week's Gippsland-hosted tournament, with their bowl win coming down to the final game.
Western District went head-to-head with the then-undefeated Dalhousie in the final, after starting the week with a 5.5-1.5 win against Victorian Golf League and 5-2 victory over Wimmera.
"They were one game ahead of us," team manager Peter Roughana said of their rivals. "But we were lucky to beat Dalhousie 4.5 to 2.5 (in the final) and that gave us the bowl competition.
"It was absolutely fantastic, the guys did a great job this year.
"We celebrated quite well."
The men's team consisted of Warrnambool's Alistair Gillin and Caleb Perry, Terang's George and Fred Beasley, Port Fairy's Matthew Cameron, Heywood's Noah and Jayden McLeod, Cobden's Daniel Oakley, Portland's Julian Gollasch (selector) and Mount Gambier's Peter Roughana (selector and manager).
Teenager Fred Beasley was awarded the Roughana medal for most valuable player, ahead of captain and runner-up Alistair Gillin.
Roughana said the result boded well for the association ahead of next year's Victorian Country Week, with the win putting the association in line to earn promotion to the plate competition (division two).
"They'll all be keen as mustard for next year," he said. "And we'll have a few additional players that are on plus-handicaps who we've already been told about that are going to put their hands up."
Meanwhile, Western District's women's squad capped off Victorian Country Week with a runner-up finish in the division two plate competition.
The team, which contested five rounds of match play, finished with three-and-a-half wins behind Ballarat on four.
Warrnambool's Dionne Goyen earned most valuable player honours after going through the week unbeaten.
