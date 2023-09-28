Port Fairy street ranked most expensive in region

The south-west's most expensive street has been revealed, surprising a seasoned agent.
Lockett Real Estate director Garry Lockett said he wasn't surprised Port Fairy streets featured heavily in the list.
However, he said he was surprised the town's three dress circle streets - Griffiths Street, Gipps Street and Ocean Drive - were not in the top five.
The street ranked the most expensive for the south-west, which included Warrnambool, Hamilton, Portland, Colac and Apollo Bay, was Norfolk Place in Port Fairy.
It had a median price of $1.442 million.
Coming in second was Newcombe Street in Marengo, which is near Apollo Bay.
Gratton Street in Port Fairy came in third, with a median price of $1.402 million, while Uebergang Street in the seaside village ranked fourth at $1.395 million.
Dyson Street in Port Fairy was fifth, with a median price of $1.391 million.
Gipps Street, James Street and Griffiths Street were ranked 13th, 14th and 15th, with median prices of $1.263 million, $1.262 million and $1.258 million, respectively.
"Port Fairy took a huge leap forward - probably five to six years ago," Mr Lockett said.
He said properties with sea or river views were the most in demand.
"Water front and central are the two things most people want and you can't get them in a lot of other places," Mr Lockett said.
He said the price of water front properties in Port Fairy had risen in recent years, because it was a tightly held market.
The top 50 for the south-west revealed properties in Port Fairy and Apollo Bay were highly sought after, with no other towns making it to the list
To compile the list of most expensive streets, Suburbtrends used an automated valuation model to estimate the value of each house on a street.
The model combined sales from the street and others nearby and excluded any streets with fewer than five computer-generated estimates.
Suburbtrends director Kent Lardner said the data could help buyers locate the pockets of suburbs where the most expensive houses were concentrated.
"Then applying the same principle as 'worst house best street' if you can locate an affordable house in these pockets or streets, you can often enjoy room for price growth," Mr Lardner said.
