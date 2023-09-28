Corangamite Shire has revealed it breached its own procurement policy.
Chief executive officer David Rae had awarded a contract for upgrades to the shire's transfer stations ahead of a new glass recycling collection program.
The contract was within the amount he had the authority to approve however additional works and occupational health safety requirements blew out the cost beyond his limit of $250,000.
The shire's September 26 meeting was told the cost hit $290,190 and the tender for the works should have been re-advertised or approved by councillors before being completed.
Mayor Ruth Gstrein said the breach was reported to the council's audit and risk committee.
Councillors retrospectively voted to approve the extra $40,000 to contractor Greencon.
Deputy mayor Geraldine Conheady said it was an unfortunate oversight but the council had to move forward.
"We know why things have turned out the way they have, the works needed to be completed, we can't just stop them in their tracks," she said.
"There were some elements that were somewhat outside our control. We know what's happened, we're over it and it makes sense to just approve the payment."
The meeting was told the changes had to be made quickly because of timelines associated with state government funding for the project.
Documents tabled at the meeting said the progressive nature of the upgrades at each site and ongoing scope alterations hampered the ability to fully estimate the costs.
