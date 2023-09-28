The Standard
Corangamite Shire pays Greencon $290k for upgrades

JG
By Jessica Greenan
September 28 2023 - 3:37pm
Corangamite Shire Council has paid contractor Greencon $290,000 for upgrading its transfer stations in preparation for new glass collection services.
Corangamite Shire has revealed it breached its own procurement policy.

JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

