Moyne Shire Council receives application for child care centre

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
September 28 2023 - 1:14pm
Moyne Shire Council has received a proposal for a child care centre in Commercial Road, Koroit.
A proposed child care centre in Koroit could help address Moyne Shire Council's lack of options for parents, according to mayor Karen Foster.

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

