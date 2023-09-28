A proposed child care centre in Koroit could help address Moyne Shire Council's lack of options for parents, according to mayor Karen Foster.
The council has received a proposal for a child care centre at 179-181 Commercial Road.
The site was the former home of aged care facility Victoria House.
There are few details about the size or available number of places at the proposed centre, which includes 10 on-site car parks in the proposal.
Cr Foster said Moyne had child care at front of mind.
"Similar to other councils, we are struggling to find enough child care workers to meet growing demand," Cr Foster said.
"I can see how incredibly frustrating this is for families."
The council recently hosted a round table discussion with a group of parents to give them a chance to air their frustrations and concerns, Cr Foster said.
"Some of those parents told us their careers were quite literally hanging in the balance because they can't find childcare places," she said.
"One mum told us the cost to her family of being unable to return to work was in the order of $60,000 annually."
Cr Foster said the council would be advocating to the government to do all it could to make child care a more attractive career option.
"But we also see private operators as part of the solution," she said.
"Council will gladly work with private providers to explore options in Moyne.
"Koroit is such a great contender for this - it's our fastest growing centre and we can already see the demographics of the town shifting with an influx of young families.
"Any measure that supports working families and allows women to resume their careers has got to be a good thing."
The Standard has reported about the south-west's child care crisis in recent years.
Some parents said they were on waiting lists up to 40 people long have been told by centre staff not to expect a place within the next six to 12 months.
