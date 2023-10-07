The Standardsport
Port Fairy coach Alastair Templeton knocks unbeaten century on club debut

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated October 7 2023 - 10:03pm, first published 8:10pm
Port Fairy coach-captain Alastair Templeton led the way for his team with an unbeaten century against Nestles on Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna
Port Fairy coach-captain Alastair Templeton led the way for his team with an unbeaten century against Nestles on Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna

Port Fairy captain-coach Alastair Templeton started his tenure at the club in dominant fashion, hitting an unbeaten 111 from 110 deliveries to help his side knock off reigning premier Nestles in its season-opener.

