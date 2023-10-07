Port Fairy captain-coach Alastair Templeton started his tenure at the club in dominant fashion, hitting an unbeaten 111 from 110 deliveries to help his side knock off reigning premier Nestles in its season-opener.
The Pirates, which featured six new faces in the line-up and three just returning from overseas playing stints, made an early statement to the rest of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's division one ranks with its 106-run victory over Nestles.
The Pirates, who lost the toss and were put into bat, posted a commanding 8-273 in the allotted 45 overs. They followed it up with the ball to dismiss the Factory for 167 in the 38th over, with Alex Jennings impressing in an all-round performance (49 runs and 4-38).
Templeton said his squad was confident going into the clash as they aimed to make a dominant start.
"We've got a lot of upside so we just need to make sure we really dive in and support each other that early because the earlier you do that, the earlier you're up and going," he said. "That was really the focus today."
Templeton anchored the innings as the Pirates enjoyed solid cameos from several players on a batters-friendly pitch at L.P Wenborn Oval. A strong 85-run opening partnership between Templeton and Aaron Williams (46 from 47 deliveries) was followed up by another 87-run partnership between the coach and Alex Jennings with the fourth wicket.
Jennings was brutally dismissed on 49 via a Geoff Williams' catch at gully as Nestles bowler Matt Ringin did some middle order damage - his three wickets coming within a span of nine runs.
James Van De Peer (36 from 36) later joined Templeton at the crease for a late order stand of 61.
"We had lads who came in and struck it better than a run a ball and kept that total really pushing up and I could cruise along in a bit more of that anchor role," Templeton said.
Templeton, who picked up from last year when he averaged 52.22 runs at West Warrnambool, enjoyed the chance to partner with different teammates in his first outing with Port Fairy.
"It's interesting, the last time I opened with Aaron Williams was in a grand final in 2010," Templeton said. "Fourteen years later you open up together again, it's great.
"A lot of the lads are really eager and keen, it was a bit of a fresh start."
Taking to the field, the Pirates goal was to limit Nestles' run-rate. Geoff Williams got his season off to a strong start with 85 runs from 89 deliveries before a series of quick wickets to Nestles' mid-to-late order spelled trouble for the reigning premier.
"Eventually they would need to take risks and we were just lucky when they took risks we could hold the chance," Templeton said. "We had some really good catches."
Templeton praised Jennings for his efforts with the ball.
"Alex was brilliant because into the wind end was the scoring end so he put his hand up to bowl down there," he said. "He gave us the ability to keep that end tight, it was always going to go for a few runs but he was getting wickets along the way."
In other results, Allansford enjoyed a dominant 97-run win against North Warrnambool Eels, while Merrivale dismissed West Warrnambool cheaply to win by 89 runs.
At Purnim, Dennington scored an away win over Northern Raiders, chasing down 153 with six wickets and 12 overs in hand.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.