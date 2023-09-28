South Warrnambool's Murfett family is celebrating a rare premiership trifecta.
Sisters Ailish, 17, Mataya, 15, and Rielle, 13, each won premierships for the Roosters during season 2023.
Ailish played in a winning under 18 Western Victorian Female Football League grand final for the Roosters on August 13 before Rielle and her 13 and under reserves netball team celebrated a flag two weeks later on August 27.
Finally, on Saturday, September 23, Mataya and her 15 and under netball team triumphed in their decider.
The sisters, who all attend Emmanuel College, agreed it was an exciting feeling to each win a premiership in the same year.
"I know a lot of people don't get them so we're very lucky to have all three of us win one," Ailish said.
Mataya said it was a relief to get the win on Saturday and join her sisters as premiership players.
After finishing third on the ladder, Mataya's squad defeated the top two sides in finals before accounting for fourth-placed North Warrnambool Eagles 31-26 in the decider.
"We were the underdogs, both of us," the defender said.
Ailish, who also captains South Warrnambool's 17 and under netball team, said this year's football premiership was particularly rewarding.
"We got minor premiers in 2021 because of COVID, but every year (since) we've won," the ruck-forward said. "I think this year I've stepped up a bit more because I'm one of the older ones now so I've had a lot more field time.
"It was great winning when I probably played a full game this year."
Rielle, who can play a variety of on-court positions, was thrilled to cap off the perfect season with the Roosters - a team she co-captains.
"We were undefeated so it felt pretty good getting the win," she said of the 30-18 grand final victory against Koroit. "It was pretty close at the start but we ended up winning by quite a bit."
The sisters enjoyed the fact they could watch each other on grand final day, with all three falling on different days.
"I played footy on Sundays so I missed a lot of Rielle's games throughout the season," Ailish said. "So watching her in the grand final was really good and I think because we all play netball, I couldn't contain myself on the sidelines, I was yelling, giving them tips.
"And I watched Mataya's games all year and they've really grown as a team."
The sisters, who thanked their parents Rohan and Anneliese for their support and "driving us everywhere", relished the chance to celebrate at Friendly Societies' Park on Saturday, with the club winning a total of nine football and netball flags this season.
"It's a great atmosphere I'd say, everyone's so supportive and coming back to South, everyone was so happy," Ailish said.
