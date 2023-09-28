Plans for a new $1.8 million home for Catholic Care Victoria have been unveiled with the Warrnambool support service looking to relocate to Fairy Street.
A planning application has been lodged with the city council for a new two-storey building on a vacant block of land.
Catholic Care Victoria group director of engagement Anne Paton said it could be about two years before it was able to move to the new facility, provided plans were approved.
Ms Paton said a purpose-built facility would give better access for people of all abilities.
The organisation - which provides 54 different services ranging from family relationship counselling to help for those experiencing financial hardship - has seen an increase in the number of people seeking help.
"The need in Victoria is great," she said.
Ms Paton said it was now helping people who had never sought help before including many elderly people.
After paying their car insurance and electricity bills "they literally have no money left for food", she said.
Ms Paton said there were also a lot of "working poor" seeking help - people who work but still can't make ends meet.
"We've had donors turn around and ask for emergency relief," Ms Paton said.
She said while it was nice to be able to give back and help those who had been donating to the service for years, it showed how the cost of living crisis was impacting people.
"My goodness it's tough," she said.
The lack of housing was also a big issue, she said.
Catholic Care Victoria has outgrown its current offices in Timor Street and has partnered with the city's Catholic church to develop the Fairy Street property.
The site in Fairy has sat vacant for more than a decade after the former building - which was once home to an appliance repair store - was demolished in 2012.
Previous plans for a two-storey building on the site had been approved but the permit had now lapsed.
New plans for the site would include five client consulting rooms on the ground floor, and an open-plan workspace for 19 staff on the top floor.
The planning permit seeks a waiver for the requirement to include 17 additional car parking spaces on the tiny block, with the nearby Catholic church allowing the business to use their car park.
Submissions to the proposal close on October 12.
