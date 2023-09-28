A Warrnambool Magpies fan is hoping 13 proves lucky for him on Saturday.
That's the number of years Barry Knowles has been wearing a Collingwood t-shirt every single day.
In 2010, he attended the grand final between Collingwood and St Kilda.
Perhaps swept up in the excitement of the Magpies' win, he made a vow.
"I said 'I will wear a Collingwood shirt every day until we win the next grand final'," Mr Knowles said.
The 65-year-old has kept his word, having his bricklaying business logo printed on the back of a few Collingwood shirts and even wearing a Magpies t-shirt every day while on three trips to the United States.
"I haven't got just one shirt, I've got 52," he joked.
Mr Knowles said his late mother Lorna Knowles was a Magpies supporter.
In his Magpies room he has a bench seat with a dedication to his mother.
The bench seat was one of 50 made using materials from Collingwood's former home ground - Victoria Park.
Mr Knowles, who will attend the grand final on Saturday, said he had been collecting memorabilia for 25 years.
"I'd go close to it - with the dedication I've put in," he said.
The room has Magpies on the roof for each of the club's grand final wins.
Each was painstakingly hand-painted on by Mr Knowles.
"I bought numerous old jumpers and memorabilia and I also collect football records," he said.
The pool table and cues are painted black and white and Mr Knowles has also collected newspaper articles from the day after Collingwood premiership wins.
And people who don't share Mr Knowles' love of the Magpies are not safe in any part of the shed - the toilet is also decked out in black and white complete with a Collingwood toilet seat.
Mr Knowles said he couldn't wait to attend Saturday's match.
"I just hope they win," he said.
"If they win, I'll be the happiest man in the world."
Mr Knowles is not the only Warrnambool man who will be amongst the crowd and cheering on The Magpies.
Jacko Knowles, who loves the black and white army, had been looking forward to cheering on his beloved team from his Warrnambool home.
However, his sister Paige Kennedy informed The Standard she and her brother had been gifted tickets to the match.
She said her brother was over the moon.
