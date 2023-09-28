The Standard
WDEA Works, which originated in Warrnambool, becomes Are-able

By Madeleine McNeil
September 28 2023 - 1:18pm
After more than 30 years WDEA Works is rebranding to become Are-able. It operates in three Australian states with plans to expand into New South Wales and possibly Tasmania.
After more than three decades as WDEA Works, the disability employment organisation is changing its name to reflect its expanded operations and wider service areas.

