Letters: 'C'mon on Aussies, vote Yes'

It is important to clear away all the distractions, misinformation, fear mongering and divisive tactics we have witnessed across our many media platforms. The referendum is a simple proposition, inspired by the Uluru statement, supported by the majority of first nations people, to be permanently recognised and heard in our constitution. A YES vote will mean a new approach to closing the gap with advice given to the government and parliament on how best to deal with the challenges facing our first nations people. No different from the many other advisory committees to the government and parliament. It is clear that most well intentioned programs, no matter how well funded, have fallen well short of what is expected in terms of addressing disadvantage. It is up to the parliament whether to act or not on the advice given by the voice committee. So our back yards are safe.
A No vote will be an endorsement of the status quo, an endorsement of failure. A No vote will have serious consequences for our nation on the world stage. An international embarrassment. Our reputation in terms of human rights, fairness and justice, will be in tatters. Racism, whether we like it or not, will be real and something that we have to confront. What a blight on the land of the "fair go". A No vote will represent the most divisive put-down of our native Australians and set us back decades. What sort of a country are we if we refuse to acknowledge the existence of our First Nations people and refuse to listen to 65,000 years of existence, rich culture and wisdom? As Paul Kelly said "No leaves us nowhere. Yes breathes in new air." It's a simple proposition. Come on Aussie come on! Advance Australia Fair. Vote YES.
Brian Crook, Colac
I was at the village green watching the motor bikes set up an exhibition in front of Warrnambool's art gallery. I thought what a perfect central spot we have for the arts, music, theatre. I looked at the back of the art gallery, there looked like a huge area there. So I drove around and I was right, all they need to do is dig the car park down two metres as the gallery is already two metres higher than the park for it sits on a hill. This gives you a covered in car park and you do not have to bring in large amounts of fill to fill the car park. If you take a new art gallery right up to the stage, thus protecting the village green from wind. The palm tree could be moved up beside the other two giving extra shade. If you make the new gallery double storey, the bottom for art and the top area for art studios, an area for local artists to exhibit and sell their wares and local drama clubs to perform. With the added bonus the existing gallery stays a viable tourist drawcard as we now have all the arts in one area that is art, music, drama and Lighthouse Theatre without scattering them around like a dog's breakfast.
Robert Rowley, Illowa
Dan Tehan is obviously like me and millions of Australians in having never read the constitution, but thanks to Barry Jones' two articles published elsewhere (The Saturday Paper) I now feel more informed on clauses relating to the referendum, including analysis of Tehan's pamphlet 10 Reasons to Say No and the constitution, which is now on my must-read list, as being full of surprises. Mr Tehan says "when it comes to our constitution, everyone should be treated equally" (The Standard, September 16) which I now realise are his thoughts and not what is in the constitution, which in 1901 enshrined the White Australia policy and in clause s.51 says "parliament could make NO laws FOR Aboriginal Natives and s.127 Aboriginal Natives were not to be counted in the Commonwealth census (they were however, included under property owners cattle statistics, but if not "employed " by whoever was farming their country, went unrecorded. His second point for No vote is lack of information. I have no acceptable for print way of responding to that, given his high office position, therefore leadership responsibility in this country. An Act of Parliament will be needed to give form to what a successful Yes vote actually encompasses, a fact unfortunately omitted in all the discourse as being the time for all the information to be laid out to get the best, clearest Voice Act possible. Another Act is needed, to require the Australian Electoral Commission to confirm content for referendums is factual before presentation to voters.
Shirley Duffield, Warrnambool
Yesterday, today, tomorrow. Then, now, future.
In focussing on the past do we conveniently, self-righteously ignore the present or perhaps optimistically hope to influence and predict the future? It would appear that past, present and future don't always equate to our expectations. So whether optimist, pessimist or pragmatist, the future awaits us all.
How do we review our contribution, negativity, positively, indifferently?
How often does the world discover that which promised a happy ending, a decisive outcome, might escalate into an unpredicted indeterminable Pandora's Box? Referendum means referring a political question to the electorate for direct decision by general vote. The majority vote determines the outcome of the referendum, but the entire population inherits the foreseen and unforeseen advantages and consequences.
Brian Kavanagh, Warrnambool
Thank you to the people impacted by dementia, community members, councils, businesses and healthcare professionals who marked Dementia Action Week 2023 from September 18-24.
Across Australia, individuals and organisations supported our campaign to 'Act Now for a Dementia-Friendly Future' encouraging everyone to take simple actions which make our communities more dementia-friendly.
On behalf of the estimated more than 400,000 people living with dementia in Australia and the more than 1.5 million people involved in their care, we thank everyone for their support.
While Dementia Action Week is only one week each year, the conversation and action to eliminate discrimination continues year-round. For information and tips on how you can continue working towards a dementia-friendly future, please visit dementiafriendly.org.au.
Maree McCabe AM, CEO Dementia Australia
It is amazing how many people still believe that Qantas is fully or partly government-owned. That the airline is, effectively, owned by the taxpayer. It is neither. It is fully privatised and has been for over 30 years, a fully fledged commercial operation. Albeit majority Australian-owned, by law.
Which is why it is a disgrace that the Albanese Labor government should proceed with policies which protect the airline from international competition and the benefits which flow to the travelling public from it.
Policies which have directly hit Australians in the hip pocket via the outrageously high fares charged by our national carrier. The only policy which should apply in respect to the treatment of Qantas is "sink or swim".
No more sweetheart deals.
Michael J Gamble, Belmont
