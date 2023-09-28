Letters: 'C'mon on Aussies, vote Yes'

The Standard
Letters: September 29, 2023

September 29 2023 - 9:00am
C'mon on Aussies, vote Yes

It is important to clear away all the distractions, misinformation, fear mongering and divisive tactics we have witnessed across our many media platforms. The referendum is a simple proposition, inspired by the Uluru statement, supported by the majority of first nations people, to be permanently recognised and heard in our constitution. A YES vote will mean a new approach to closing the gap with advice given to the government and parliament on how best to deal with the challenges facing our first nations people. No different from the many other advisory committees to the government and parliament. It is clear that most well intentioned programs, no matter how well funded, have fallen well short of what is expected in terms of addressing disadvantage. It is up to the parliament whether to act or not on the advice given by the voice committee. So our back yards are safe.

