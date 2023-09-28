Letters: 'C'mon on Aussies, vote Yes'

Dan Tehan is obviously like me and millions of Australians in having never read the constitution, but thanks to Barry Jones' two articles published elsewhere (The Saturday Paper) I now feel more informed on clauses relating to the referendum, including analysis of Tehan's pamphlet 10 Reasons to Say No and the constitution, which is now on my must-read list, as being full of surprises. Mr Tehan says "when it comes to our constitution, everyone should be treated equally" (The Standard, September 16) which I now realise are his thoughts and not what is in the constitution, which in 1901 enshrined the White Australia policy and in clause s.51 says "parliament could make NO laws FOR Aboriginal Natives and s.127 Aboriginal Natives were not to be counted in the Commonwealth census (they were however, included under property owners cattle statistics, but if not "employed " by whoever was farming their country, went unrecorded. His second point for No vote is lack of information. I have no acceptable for print way of responding to that, given his high office position, therefore leadership responsibility in this country. An Act of Parliament will be needed to give form to what a successful Yes vote actually encompasses, a fact unfortunately omitted in all the discourse as being the time for all the information to be laid out to get the best, clearest Voice Act possible. Another Act is needed, to require the Australian Electoral Commission to confirm content for referendums is factual before presentation to voters.

