South-west church leaders have united in support of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
The 12 representatives from five churches in Warrnambool and Port Fairy released a joint statement to The Standard ahead of the referendum on October 14.
The referendum will decide whether a proposed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice should be enshrined in the constitution.
"We as priests and pastors of Warrnambool have come together to stand up for reconciliation and to listen to our first peoples," the statement said.
"In this important referendum for our nation we want to remind everyone that we are not voting for a party or for politicians. This is not an election."
The statement said the referendum was about the "humble request by our First Peoples to finally receive recognition in our constitution and to have a Voice to Parliament about issues affecting the welfare of their people".
"We need to call out the fear tactics and misinformation that have clouded the debate so far," it said.
The group said they prayed that "we as a nation grow in respect and in reconciliation".
"We pray for a right spirit in this decision as it affects not only the lives of our First Peoples, but goes to the very heart of who we are as a nation."
The church leaders include Reverend Malcolm Frazer and Marjorie Crothers from Warrnambool Uniting Church, Salvation Army majors Brett and Sally-Anne Allchin, Catholic Church Father John Fitzgerald and Mary Lancaster, and Anglican Church Father Scott Lowery, Reverend Robyn Shackle, Don Shackle and Father Hayden McKellar.
Port Fairy Anglican Church Reverend Netta Hill and Father Donald Bellamy have also signed the statement in support.
The church leaders are among a number of Warrnambool people who The Standard has reported backing the Yes vote, including Goanna frontman Shane Howard, Indigenous elder Uncle Lenny Clarke, Warrnambool woman Aunty Tracy Roach and Warrnambool-based Western Victoria Labor MP Jacinta Ermacora.
The No campaign has been supported by Member for Wannon Dan Tehan who said there was a lack of information about the proposed change.
