Car parts and tools taken from rural shed

Warrnambool-based crime scene officers are on Thursday attending a burglary to conduct forensic tests at a Knebsworth property.
Detective Senior Constable Rachel O'Connor, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said car sports and tools had been reported stolen from a rural property on the Branxholme Road, north-west of Macarthur.
Offenders have gone to the farm, forced entry to a locked shed and taken several car parts and tools from inside a vehicle.
The break-in was committed between September 11 and Wednesday this week.
Anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in the area during that time frame is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.