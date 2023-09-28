The Standard
Horsham man, 58, to appear in Warrnambool court on kidnapping charge

By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 28 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 3:20pm
Victim suffered up to $30k of damage to his teeth in alleged assault
A Horsham man was arrested in Portland after an alleged altercation that saw a male victim left on the side of the road covered in blood and missing teeth.

