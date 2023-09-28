Man charged with kidnapping

A Horsham man in his late 50s is currently in the Warrnambool police station cells to appear at court on Thursday in relation to a kidnapping allegation.
It's understood a police whereabouts alert had been issued for the man and he was arrested in Portland.
Portland police detectives went to a house in the city where they located the man and arrested him without incident at 3.40pm on Wednesday.
The man is expected to appear in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday for a bail/remand hearing.
Police are expected to strongly oppose the man being granted bail.
Police will allege that there was an incident in Horsham on June 24 relating to a debt dispute.
The victims are alleged to be a 19-year-old male and female, who are in a relationship.
There are two co-accused - the 58-year-old Horsham man and a 50-year-old man.
The 50-year-old was previously arrested and is scheduled to appear in the Horsham Magistrates Court later this month for a committal mention hearing.
The victims were driving in Horsham when they pulled up at a friend's address in Elizabeth Street.
The victims then drove off followed by the men in their 50s who were yelling at them to pull over.
It's alleged by police that the 58-year-old man drove onto the wrong side of the road and blocked the female driver, who was forced to brake heavily.
The two accused then left their vehicle, ran to victim's car and opened the driver's side door.
They were screaming at the victims to get out of their vehicle.
One of the accused removed the car keys from ignition, while the other one used a steering lock or something similar to smash the passenger side window.
The male passenger suffered facial injuries.
One of the accused then reached in the vehicle and snatched cash from the male victim's hand while he was still in the passenger seat.
When the male victim got out of his car, he was grabbed, dragged to the rear door of the other car and forced in, before the accused men drove away.
The male victim was located by police a short time later in Churchill Road about 500 metres from the initial crime scene.
He was suffering bruising, bleeding and soreness to his ribs, knees and face and was missing several teeth.
A number of witnesses contacted Horsham police as the events unfolded.
The 58-year-old Horsham man has been charged with kidnapping, affray, recklessly causing injury, criminal damage, making threats to kill and possession of methamphetamine.
More to come.
