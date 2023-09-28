Man charged with kidnapping

The Standard
Horsham man, 58, to appear in Warrnambool court on kidnapping charge

By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 28 2023 - 10:47am, first published 10:01am
A Horsham man in his late 50s is currently in the Warrnambool police station cells to appear at court on Thursday in relation to a kidnapping allegation.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

