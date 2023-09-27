The Standard
Corangamite Shire Council extends and alters contract with star strategic planner

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated September 28 2023 - 8:04am, first published 7:54am
Corangamite Shire Council deputy mayor Geraldine Conheady said it was imperative its contract with star planner Kristen Wilkes was extended and updated.
Corangamite Shire Council has jumped to secure its star strategic planner after the private contractor stepped up to lead the delivery of several major projects.

