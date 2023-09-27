Corangamite Shire Council has jumped to secure its star strategic planner after the private contractor stepped up to lead the delivery of several major projects.
Councillors unanimously voted to update and extend its existing contract with Kristen Wilkes at an hourly rate of $176 at a monthly meeting on Tuesday, September 26.
Further council approval would be required when the payment amount totalled $440,000.
Ms Wilkes began providing the council with strategic planning and project management services in April 2022 after the council had unsuccessfully market tested for the position during COVID-19, when recruitment was increasingly difficult and there was an immediate need for resources.
The council then entered a direct contract with Ms Wilkes in October 2022 after she left her recruitment consultancy and established herself as a sole trader.
Since her initial engagement, Ms Wilkes has prepared and delivered the following projects:
Deputy mayor Geraldine Conheady said securing Ms Wilkes' services would be "super important" for the shire's prosperity.
"Ms Wilkes has provided some really valuable skills to us when we really needed them on projects that are really important in Corangamite," she said.
"These projects that she's been working on - there's a long list of them - will be real economic drivers in Corangamite and it's super important we keep that momentum going.
"It's so difficult to get really good people in planning and project management and Ms Wilkes' skills have certainly been proven.
"She's also built a lot of project knowledge and intellectual property and sometimes you can't put a value on that."
