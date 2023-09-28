Healthcare and social assistance is the most dangerous industry for workplace injuries in the south-west for the third consecutive year.
New WorkSafe data shows there were 474 people in Warrnambool, Corangamite, Moyne, Glenelg and Southern Grampians who were seriously injured enough to have a claim for workers' compensation accepted in the 2022-23 financial year.
The number was down from 503 injury claims across the region the year before and 504 claims in 2020-21.
There was one work-related fatality in the Moyne LGA for the 2022-23 financial year.
The number remains steady with one work-related fatality in the Warrnambool LGA in the 2021-22 financial year and one work-related fatality in Moyne in the previous financial year (2020-21).
In the south-west, the healthcare and social assistance industry was the most dangerous for injuries, with 102 claims recorded in 2022-23.
It is the most dangerous industry for the third year running with 102 claims consistently recorded annually since 2020-21.
That was followed by 78 injury claims in the agriculture, forestry and fishing industry and 52 in construction in 2022-23.
The healthcare and social assistance industry delivers medical and care services, and includes the work of aged and disabled carers, childcare workers, doctors, nurses and allied health professionals.
The total claims involved musculoskeletal injuries (143 claims), traumatic tendon, muscle and ligament injuries (81), wounds, lacerations and amputation (77).
The latest data revealed the cause of injuries across the south-west involved body stressing (142 claims), falls, trips and slips (114) and being hit by moving objects (108).
It comes as WorkSafe representatives prepare to visit the region for its annual Health and Safety Month to give employers and workers the chance to hear from experts, industry leaders and workplace safety pioneers.
The sessions are on in Portland on October 2 and Port Fairy and Warrnambool on October 3.
At the Port Fairy Surf Lifesaving Club, WorkSafe construction inspectors and specialists will lead discussions on ways to reduce or eliminate common risks in the construction industry.
Meanwhile, at sessions at Warrnambool's Deakin University and Portland Golf Club hazardous manual handling, a leading cause of injury in Victorian workplaces, will be the focus of presentations.
The state-wide roadshow will be followed with a week-long series of webinars towards the end of October.
WorkSafe chief executive Colin Radford said the month was a chance for business leaders and workers to centre their attention on what mattered most in a workplace - health and safety.
"Protecting workers from physical and psychological harm is the most important part of any business, which is why we've dedicated a month to tour the state and deliver our message to as many Victorians as possible," Mr Radford said.
"Our events are packed with industry knowledge, fresh safety advice and requirements, inspirational stories and great networking opportunities."
To register or for more information go to worksafe.vic.gov.au/health-and-safety-month
