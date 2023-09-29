The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

1554 Princes Highway, Rosebrook

By House of the Week
September 30 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An out of town feel with stunning view
An out of town feel with stunning view

4 BED | 4 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 1554 Princes Highway, Rosebrook
  • $1,190,000
  • LAND: 8875 square metres
  • AGENCY: Stockdale & Leggo
  • CONTACT: Sarah McCorkell 0400 035 737
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Named Roisheen and sitting among well-established low-maintenance gardens on an allotment of well over two acres, the first parts of this Californian bungalow style property were constructed in 1919.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.