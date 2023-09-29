An out of town feel with stunning view

Named Roisheen and sitting among well-established low-maintenance gardens on an allotment of well over two acres, the first parts of this Californian bungalow style property were constructed in 1919.
Agent Sarah McCorkell believes one of the best features of the property is "the grandness of the original section of the home," she said.
There's also the "the space and the scale of the rooms and the hallway, and the fantastic condition it has been kept in by the current owners."
That's not all. What impresses people most, Sarah said, is "the way they have added a simple but effective rear extension that really gives a wow factor. You walk through this beautiful old home, then step out the back and see this view. It's really breathtaking."
Rosebrook is on the north eastern edge of Port Fairy. "It's a great spot, five or so to minutes to Port Fairy, 15 minutes to Warrnambool, the golf course is around the corner, East Beach and Killarney Beach are down the road, and it's still close to services," Sarah said.
"It has that out-of-town feel of a rural paddock with low-maintenance gardens. It's on two acres but there's not a lot of upkeep required. And you have that beautiful outlook of cows and paddocks that you don't have to maintain."
With three bedrooms and a generous study which could be used as a fourth bedroom, multiple indoor living areas, and lots of outdoor space to enjoy, the home would definitely suit a family. That said, Sarah pointed out that the last two sets of owners over the past 15 years have demonstrated that it's not too much for a couple or even a single to enjoy and look after (and have plenty of room for guests to stay).
The home has many other features worth noticing too, from the polished floorboards and the original doors and architraves, to the ornate fireplaces and high ceilings throughout.
There's also the well-equipped and characterful country kitchen, along with the very oversized separate double garage which also has a combined laundry and farmer's bathroom with another shower and toilet.
The property has both bore water and fresh water available, and the Cypress trees lining the boundary (and the yard immediately in front of the home) give a very private feeling to the entire grounds.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.