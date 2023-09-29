The Standard
Home/Comment/National Opinion
Comment

Editorial: Daniel Andrews' legacies as premier in eye of beholder

September 29 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Premier Daniel Andrews' resignation this week shouldn't have come as a shock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.