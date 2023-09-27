The Standard
Ailing Norfolk Pine removed from Port Campbell foreshore after delay

By Jessica Greenan
September 27 2023 - 5:33pm
A central Norfolk Pine tree in poor condition on the Port Campbell foreshore has been felled after initial delays.
A central Norfolk Pine tree in poor condition on the Port Campbell foreshore has been felled after initial delays.

A 102-year-old Norfolk Island pine on the Port Campbell foreshore has been felled after discussions aimed at saving as much timber from the tree as possible caused delays.

