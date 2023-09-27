A 102-year-old Norfolk Island pine on the Port Campbell foreshore has been felled after discussions aimed at saving as much timber from the tree as possible caused delays.
The ailing tree was scheduled to be removed on Thursday, September 14 to pave the way for the installation of a new deck, limestone walls, new concrete asphalt pavement and landscaping in October.
Wood from the removal of the central pine on lower Lord Street - part of the $15.6 million Port Campbell Revitalisation Project - was to be donated to community groups and creatives.
A Corangamite Shire spokesperson told The Standard a number of residents had expressed an interest in keeping the history of the tree in the community by re-purposing the timber.
The spokesman said the methodology of the original contractor was re-examined, and it was determined a different company could better preserve the wood, causing a delay in its removal.
The tree was finally felled on Wednesday, September 27.
The overall foreshore works are expected to be completed in three sections, beginning with the area closest to Lord Street, the middle section and then the area near the surf club.
Once complete, the foreshore would feature accessible pathways and street furniture protected by retaining walls and raised native garden beds. It would also include bike racks, wireless chargers, USB ports and an e-bike charging station.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.