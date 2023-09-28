Four talented south-west students are ready to take on the country's best at the Australian equestrian interschool championships in Werribee.
Mercy College students Tyra Sambeel, 13, and Lizzy Justin, 18, Hamilton Alexandra College's Muirne Reilly, 17 and Camperdown College's Stella Horsepole, 16, will represent Victoria in a variety of disciplines at the prestigious event which runs from September 29 to October 3.
Sambeel, who hails from Timboon, is appearing at her maiden nationals and will ride her mum's off-the-track thoroughbred Springston known at home as Parker.
The youngster will contest the intermediate show horse section which is a ridden, rider and led combination. The pairing between Sambeel and Parker is only a fresh one, making nationals qualification even more impressive.
Justin will ride Wynara Touch of Class also called Spunky, a five-year-old Welsh galloway, for her first time representing Victoria.
She only started showing and dressage with Spunky in the past 12 months and will compete in the senior show hunter section.
Both Justin and Sambeel were very appreciative of the support received from Mercy Regional College.
Reilly, from Allansford, will ride Bouvard AKA Billy in the senior working hunter section which consists of a jumping phase as well as the rider and led.
The pair is another new combination, with Bouvard having been with Muirne for 18 months.
Horsepole, from Camperdown, is the current Victorian champion with Argyl Fine Art AKA George.
She has been named show horse captain for the event and will contest the three-phase senior show horse section - ridden, rider and led.
Horsepole is a veteran of national competitions and also forms a relatively new combination with George, who she has had for less than a year.
All four competitors have received a mountain of support from family, friends and each other in the lead-up to the event.
