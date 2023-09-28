Warrnambool's Max Lumsden has always been engrossed with the sights and sounds of racing so without hesitation decided to buy himself a go-kart nearly two years ago.
The 20-year-old didn't have high expectations, only wanting to fulfil a childhood dream of getting behind the wheel to race in some form.
But the racing enthusiast is already making waves in the sport as one of the most talented drivers in Victoria after stunning results across the past two weekends.
Lumsden, who works locally as a builder's labourer, won his first state title at the South Australian Kart Championships, held in Adelaide on September 16-17, in the TaG 125 restricted medium class.
"It was my second time going across and doing that SA title," he told The Standard. "I ran second all weekend and (in the final) I managed to get the win which was really cool."
He then backed up his state title with a win in round five of the Golden Power Series in Morwell, Victoria on September 23-24 in the same class and took out the 'driver of the weekend' award given to the best driver across all classes.
Lumsden said it was a bit of a surprise but described being behind the wheel as something so natural to him.
"I've always loved it (racing) since I was a young fella, there's something about behind the wheel that is such a great feeling," he said.
"My dad (David) used to take me often to the speedway (in Warrnambool) and other forms of racing, we've always loved it and it spilled off from there. I've always had that ambition to race in some sort and am happy to finally have a crack at it.
"I haven't looked back since so I'd always kind of wanted to race. The opportunity to come down to Cobden and give it a go came up.
"I loved it ever since, bought myself a kart and it went from there."
He said initially he wanted to just give it a crack and see where it took him but was eyeing off more success this year.
"I went into this year with no expectations at all to be honest and just to try and win a few races, but as the year progressed my expectations grew a bit, the state title especially has now done that," he said.
"I'm now focusing on winning the Victorian Country Series and the Golden Power Series and then I'll focus on an event on the Victorian State Cup later in the year in Rochester."
