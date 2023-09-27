Fourteen-year-old artist Megan Black already has two top gongs under her belt and is chasing a third.
The talented creative from Pomborneit has three works on display at the Corangamite Youth Creative Exhibition at the Camperdown Courthouse, joining the ranks of 25 other emerging artists.
But Black said one of her pieces in particular had attracted plenty of attention.
"One person asked to buy my reproduction of the Fallen Angel, a well-known painting from the Renaissance period," Black said.
"But I won't let it go because it's my favourite. The theme for this whole exhibition is 'things which make you smile' and I chose all the things I love including my cat Minty, the band Ghost, and the Fallen Angel.
"But that last piece is my favourite. It's got great muscle structure and I decided to reproduce it myself to put it on my wall, so I'm probably not going to sell it due to it being my favourite piece and my first realistic one - it means a lot to me.
"But it does make me really happy to know that people enjoy looking at my art and the meaning behind it, it's crazy."
The humble youth is no stranger to compliments and accolades. She came first in the Colac Art Trail's youth category, and won the Mother's Day art competition at the Murray Street Market.
Black said she would now focus on entering another art competition in Colac.
