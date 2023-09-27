At 94 Tom Gladman is hopeful but not confident his beloved 'Pies will win the flag on Saturday.
He says he has seen enough disappointment as a Collingwood supporter to know there are no guarantees in footy.
Mr Gladman grew up on a farm in Purnim and began playing footy about 14. In those days he would play teams such as Ellerslie, Panmure and Bushfield and said he was lucky to win a few premierships.
He said he fondly remembered playing in wet weather and later arriving at Warrnambool's Palais for the Saturday night dance covered in mud.
He said he and his mates would sneak out of the dance to other footy clubs to have a few beers and then get up for Sunday Mass often with a sore head.
Mr Gladman played a few games for Warrnambool and later played and coached at Dennington.
"I had great times at Dennington, I got 15 shillings a week," he said.
"They're real country people. I'd always have a hot dog after the game."
Mr Gladman, who lives at Warrnambool's Mercy Place, won the aged care facility's footy tipping competition and plans to watch the game on the big TV.
"I've always loved footy, I made some great friends through it, I made some enemies too," he joked.
"I think they've got a good chance but with Collingwood you just never know."
