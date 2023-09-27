The Standard
Moyne Shire Council seeks answer on planning amendments

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated September 27 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 2:01pm
Moyne Shire Council is in the process of amending its planning scheme to future proof its housing development. Picture by Sean McKenna
Moyne Shire Council is in the process of amending its planning scheme to future proof its housing development. Picture by Sean McKenna

Moyne Shire's chief executive officer will again reach out to the state planning minister to ask when a decision will be made on amendments allowing much-needed housing to be built.

Local News

