The Standard
Moyne Shire calls for participants for new intergenerational program

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
September 28 2023 - 7:51am
Koroit's Blake Allan and son Ted Allan, 2, meet Pat Budd, who lives at Moyneyana House, ahead of an intergenerational program for young families and aged care residents. Picture by Sean McKenna
A Port Fairy pilot program will pair aged care residents and young children together in scenes reminiscent of the popular ABC television program Old People's Homes for 4 Year Olds.

MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

