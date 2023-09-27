A Port Fairy pilot program will pair aged care residents and young children together in scenes reminiscent of the popular ABC television program Old People's Homes for 4 Year Olds.
Young families will visit Moyneyana House residents to share songs, rhymes and stories in a new Moyne Shire program, which starts on October 11, 2023.
The 10-week inter-generational Parent Child Mother Goose program is limited to seven families with children, aged from birth to four years.
Moyne Shire program facilitator Bianca Schultz said there were lots of benefits of inter-generational playgroups and music programs.
"There is a lot of ageism in our culture now and it's not so much about the village raising the child anymore, as much as we would like it to be," Ms Schultz said.
"If we can surround children and families with the older generation it helps tackle ageism and expose children to older, wiser and more experienced adults and they can get a lot out of it too."
She said the program built on the essential parent-child relationship, providing tools to help make daily life with a young child more fulfilling.
Ms Schultz said the sessions, open to all Moyne Shire residents, would focus on the parent-child connection, relationship building, bonding and how parents or caregivers could use their voice as a tool.
"It's really encouraging that interaction and that delight in each other because that's another important tool in a child's security in life," she said. "Every child needs an adult who delights in them so to encourage that through songs and stories."
She said the sessions were a chance for busy families to carve out a "little bit of time with nowhere else to be, but to just enjoy each other and enjoy some songs".
"It's so simple but we think it's really important in our modern lives," she said. "We're busy and have got lots of things going on and we're multi-tasking."
Ms Schultz said the sessions would help residents' long-term memory as they remembered the songs.
"It's a real benefit to them and can bring a lot of joy and improve their quality of life," she said.
Koroit dad Blake Allan and son Teddy, 2, are keen to join the inter-generational program.
"Teddy loves having a dance," Mr Allan said. "He tries to have a sing. He's working on it.
"I think it's a fantastic outing for a small person. It's good for everyone, that level of interaction. A bit of play is always a good thing."
Places are limited and registration is essential. Contact Bianca Schultz on 0448 081 976 or Sally Harris on 0459 610 060 to book.
