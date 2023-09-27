A Collingwood win on Saturday would cap off an epic fortnight for a Warnambool fan.
Jacko Kennedy, 28, was lucky enough to attend their clash against the GWS on Friday night.
Prior to the game, Mr Kennedy and his sister Paige - also a die-hard Pies fan - joined thousands of Collingwood supporters across the road at the team's home ground.
Jacko kicked a few goals and mingled with fans, before joining them in a march to the MCG as they sang 'Good Old Collingwood Forever'.
Ms Kennedy said her brother had a great time and was incredibly excited about Collingwood's grand final clash against the Brisbane Lions.
Jacko told The Standard he believes the Pies would win by 10 points on Saturday.
He is a huge fan of coach Craig McRae and surprised employees when he was searching for a fan badge for the team leader.
"All the boys in the shop were laughing because all he wanted was the coach's badge," Ms Kennedy said.
Jamie Elliott and Scott Pendlebury are among his favourite players.
Mr Kennedy's mother Therese said her son had always been a huge Collingwood supporter.
He has a swag of memorabilia and even sleeps with his prized Collingwood footy.
Mr Kennedy has a deep love of footy.
He plays for the Warrnambool Hurricanes and is a huge fan of South Warrnambool.
He was chuffed to have the opportunity to join the senior players to run through the banner at last weekend's Hampden grand final.
Mr Kennedy said he couldn't wait to watch the grand final and have a "footy party" with family and friends.
