With pace to burn and a hunger to succeed, expect to see plenty of fireworks when Nigel Mupurura has the cricket ball in his hand this season.
The 33-year-old, who hails from Harare in Zimbabwe, has joined Koroit as its prized import as it seeks to inflict some damage on the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's division two competition.
A product of the Southern Rocks in Zimbabwe's first-class system and with Takasingha, one of the strongest and most famous clubs in the country, it's every bit the star signing and a major boost to the Jack Keane Oval-based Saints.
The right-arm dynamo told The Standard he was excited to immerse himself in the Australian cricket landscape after recently landing in the country for the first time.
"It's my first time here in Australia, it's very exciting to be here on a sporting visa," he said at the club's training session on Tuesday, September 26.
"The weather is kind of tricky, I've found. Sometimes it rains, sometimes it's really sunny. It's just a lot different here in so many ways."
He added he wanted to achieve club success this season and win a premiership.
"The most important thing I want to do for this club is to win for them this year," he said.
"It's what I came for, the team's success. I want to also make a real mark in the community. I don't really know the set-up around here with the cricket but it's going to be a good challenge.
"Hopefully with me and the team, we can overcome any challenges and win."
Mupurura, who last played a first-class match in March, 2023 against Mid West Rhinos and is known for his whippy action with the ball and power hitting with the bat, said he loved the environment of cricket.
"The reason I wanted to play cricket when I was young is I like the atmosphere, I like the grounds, the uniforms and all that, it looked fun," he said.
"It became something I really wanted to do and I'm glad I did."
He warned batters he was looking forward to sending down some thunderbolts and spearheading the Saints' attack.
"To be honest, I can bowl at a decent pace. It's something I've worked hard for, it doesn't just happen overnight," he said.
"It takes time for someone to be that special."
