Blinded driver to fight speeding charge at 43km/h over limit

A driver who claims the sun was shining off non-compliant road work speed restriction signs is fighting a charge of speeding at 43km/h over the limit.
Cameron William Guy did not appear in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 27, but was represented by a lawyer.
Mr Guy pleaded not guilty to speeding at more than 40km/h above the sign posted limit.
Police said just after 7.30pm on February 18 a utility was heading west on the Glenelg Highway near Campbells Road.
At that time that section of road was undergoing roadworks and a 40km/h restriction was in place because of loose gravel and there were no lines painted on the road surface.
Police allege Mr Guy drove past five speed restriction signs and he was checked at 85km/h, with an alleged speed of 83km/h.
Officers intercepted the vehicle, Mt Guy was argumentative, refused to provide his driver's licence and he declined to look at the speed on the radar.
Mr Guy told police he was a social justice advocate and the court heard he's the carer for his wife.
He denied speeding and claimed the speed restriction signs were obscured.
His lawyer claimed the sun glare meant his client was unable to see the signs and claimed the speed restriction signs did not comply with regulations.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said it was a "bit of a nonsense" that Mr Guy claimed he did not see the five speed restrictions signs he drove past.
He said the speed restriction signs looked like regular signs and it had been up to Mr Guy to slow down so he could see the signs.
"It seems a particularly strong case," he said, before adjourning the hearing of the case to a one-hour contest on December 6.
