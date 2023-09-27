The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

The Terang Colour Festival will be held on Friday, September 29

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
September 27 2023 - 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FROM roaming dinosaurs to talented artists the Terang Colour Festival will have something for everyone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Quirk

Clare Quirk

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.