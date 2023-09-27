FROM roaming dinosaurs to talented artists the Terang Colour Festival will have something for everyone.
Terang raised artist Tom McKenzie will return to his roots on Friday, September 29 and paint a large scale mural for Terang P-12 College from 10am till 3pm.
Mr McKenzie works in a range of mediums including creating portraits with ball point pens.
He said during the COVID-19 pandemic he became unwell with a rare illness which meant he had to take time away from his career as a teacher.
It was during this time he discovered his passion for art and now works part-time in teaching which allows him time to focus on his art work.
Mr McKenzie said he wouldpaint a mural of a person who inspires young people in Terang.
"I've asked the community who I should draw," he said.
"So it will be a bit of a surprise."
Mr MrKenzie said the support he had received from the south-west community had been overwhelming and this would be his first exhibition in his hometown.
During the event Dinomania Dinosaurs will perform twice on the main stage and walk among the crowds, there will be a Royal Flying Doctor's Flight Simulator, vintage cars, Devonshire teas by the Terang CWA, food and market stalls, face painting and a jumping castle to entertain children.
Terang Colour Festival committee president Ken McSween said the organisation was expecting between 1500 to 2000 people on the day with the weather expected to be ideal.
"This year we're having a Colour Splash instead of a Colour Run which is basically buckets with chalk and people grab a sponge and go for it," he said.
"Last year the kids went berserk."
Mr McSween said a small but dedicated committee helped get the event off the ground.
