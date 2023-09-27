Lovely fertile area | On the Land

With green luscious pasture, ocean views, and two titles zoned for farming (FZ1), "this property could be so many different things," said director James Gleeson.
Tucked away from the Princes Highway, and on the edge of Mount Clay State Forest, you will have stretching coastal views of Narrawong and Portland Bay. In the past, this property was used for dairy farming, sheep, cattle grazing and fresh produce.
A timber house and sheds are also part of the sale, remaining in its original state. Some land improvements are immediate and will be required upon purchase.
In terms of the agricultural operation, access to the property is from Goodes Road and Wades Road. If you were looking to restore the house, you could create a brilliant lifestyle at the front and run a successful agricultural operation at the back.
The land itself is on gently sloped terrain, rising from the north to south, and the property is separated by fencing into four large paddocks for stock rotation.
The soil in Narrawong can support a prosperous operation, plus there's a healthy average annual rainfall of 835.1mm per year.
