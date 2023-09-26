The Victorian Farmers Federation has responded to the formation of a breakaway dairy group by criticising the former United Dairyfarmers of Victoria councillors who resigned this morning.
Ten of the 12 UDV policy councillors, including president Mark Billing, Colac, have resigned, while announcing the formation of breakaway lobby group Dairy Farmers Victoria.
In a communique to VFF/UDV members, VFF president Emma Germano sought to assure members the organisation was continuing to deliver policy and advocacy for all farmers.
"Recent action by some VFFU/DV councillors has shown that the issue of the control of the use of resources has become more important to them than working collaboratively within the VFF to achieve favourable policy outcomes for dairy members," Ms Germano said in the communique.
The actions follow months of turmoil in the VFF, which began when a group of grain growers sought an extraordinary general meeting, where they wanted to propose a spill of the board.
The communique also contains links to internal emails to support the VFF's case.
Ms Germano took aim at Australian Dairy Farmers, which it said had refused to meaningfully engage with the VFF.
She claimed the VFF/UDV policy council had recommended the VFF seek a reduction in the "exorbitant fee" paid to the ADF, conditional upon being provided a national advocacy plan that they would agree to.
"At no stage did the VFF board act without the direct recommendations of the UDV Policy Council," the communique said.
"The ADF is the most-expensive agricultural advocacy organisation for the VFF to be a member at $344,000.
"This is nearly seven times the cost of the second-most expensive national peak council and 60 per cent more expensive than National Farmers' Federation membership."
Ms Germano also claimed requests to meet with the ADF had not been granted since October last year.
"Unfortunately, the VFF/UDV council have been ineffective in dealing with the ADF and internal member behaviour issues and have been focusing on creating a new dairy group," she said.
The VFF communique said the UDV, alone, was not financially sustainable.
It said claims its members provided $1 million in income to the VFF denied the fact the UDV was in financial deficit.
Ms Germano claimed at the end of 2022 the UDV was more than $700,000 in debt to the VFF.
The cost of running the UDV was about 45pc of member contributions, although other commodities were managed centrally by the VFF.
"By comparison, other VFF commodities costs are about 12.5pc of membership contributions," she said.
The VFF was reviewing the strategic direction for dairy farm policy and advocacy "as part of turning the organisation into a professional advocacy business that ensures all farmers are treated equally and that activities achieve favourable policy outcomes for farmers," Ms Germano said.
In the communique, she said the VFF had significant feedback from UDV members that the actions of the majority of councillors did not seek to represent their views when creating a breakaway dairy group.
"They do not want more farmer advocacy groups splitting the resources and the ability to influence outcomes, there are already more than 200 groups doing this in Australia," she said.
Mr Billing described the claims as "astounding and factually incorrect".
"They create all kinds of governance issues for the VFF board," Mr Billing said.
"This confirms the situation we have had to deal with, VFF took $1.3 million off UDV to pay down debt not that long ago.
"As a commodity, we have been self-sustaining and supported some of the other commodities."
He said the communique "smacked of desperation" by the VFF leadership.
He also raised questions about the release of internal emails to the ADF.
"Releasing internal documents is the biggest issue in this communique," he said.
"I don't know whether they consulted with ADF on releasing the ADF letter publicly.
"It just shows the desperation the VFF leadership is going through, with directors and commodity council members resigning, a lack of consultation across the board and a dictatorial style of leadership on show."
Mr Billing said he didn't know why the VFF leadership had gone after the ADF.
ADF president Rick Gladigau said it had believed, all along, it was up to Victorian dairy farmers to determine how they wished to be represented.
He said the VFF had not paid the UDV's membership fee to the ADF for 12 months, despite collecting fees from members.
"ADF has been working to resolve this matter, in good faith, with the UDV and VFF - the uncertainty surrounding VFF-UDV has made this more difficult," Mr Gladigau said.
"ADF still intends to work with all our members and Victorian dairy farmers to resolve this matter in the best interests of all Australian dairy farmers."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.