Derrinallum's Deppeler Suffolk stud is celebrating major awards from the Melbourne Royal Show.
The stud won the champion suffolk of the show and also the supreme championship.
Co-principal Doug Deppeler said it was always special to win a broad ribbon, but particularly when it was the feature breed of the show.
Mr Deppeler said this was the ram's fifth show of the year, but the first time he had won supreme.
"We actually had him for sale at the Elite Show and Sale in Bendigo a couple of weeks ago, but he didn't get a bid, so we brought him here," he said.
"This is his first major ribbon but he is looking the best he's looked all year, he really has peaked right in time."
He said the ram had stood out as a lamb.
"We've always rated him really highly," he said.
He said the 14-month-old ram was by a Kerangie Suffolk ram, 2025, who had sired all the rams in their show team this year.
He said the ram would be taken to the Royal Geelong Show in a couple of weeks and then would "almost certainly" be used as a sire.
Suffolk judge Waterton South Suffolk stud principal Chris Hampton, New Zealand, said the supreme exhibit was a "very-good example of the breed".
He said the champion ram "stood up and presented himself exceptionally well".
"He had a very-big loin and hindquarter," he said.
"He was also very good on his legs."
A ewe that's won plenty of ribbons this year but not quite made it to supreme has finally had its time in the spotlight.
The Deppelers had both their champion ram and ewe in the ring for the supreme championship, but it was the ewe that ended up coming out on top.
Mr Deppeler said the ewe had won second and third-place ribbons at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show and Elite Suffolk Show and Sale earlier in the year, but never done as well as this.
He said the 1.5-year-old ewe was "a nice ewe".
"She's very stylish and has come along at the right time," he said.
He said it was disappointing to see a lack of numbers for the breed at the event.
"We've won big ribbons at Melbourne over the years, it's still a prestigious event because it's a royal show, but we had relatively-low numbers in the competition this year in comparison to other shows," he said.
"It's no longer the pinnacle event because of the depth of competition at other shows, but it's still a very-impressive event."
He said he had a long-standing connection to the Melbourne Show with last year being his 50th consecutive year showing sheep at the event.
Mr Deppeler said it was only the second time the champion ram had been shown.
"He's only a baby, he's just 13 months," he said.
"He wasn't successful last time in a very big class at the Elite Show and Sale, but he's a young ram we think a lot of.
"We're going to keep him and use him, we think a lot of him and we're happy with him."
White Suffolk judge Fairbank stud principal Chris Badcock, Hagley, Tas, said the winning ewe was a "very-good White Suffolk type".
"She's very feminine, has good shoulder and her overall balance was just slightly better than the ram," Mr Badcock said.
"I found the ram was the most complete and balanced ram in the line up [of rams].
"He was a good type, structurally correct, had the White Suffolk attributes and ticked most of the boxes."
