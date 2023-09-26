The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Deppeler Suffolks win in Melbourne Royal Show's White Suffolk ring

Joely Mitchell
Rachel Simmonds
By Joely Mitchell, and Rachel Simmonds
Updated September 27 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 8:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deppeler stud co-principal Doug Deppeler, Derrinallum, with his champion Suffolk ram of the show. Picture by Joely Mitchell
Deppeler stud co-principal Doug Deppeler, Derrinallum, with his champion Suffolk ram of the show. Picture by Joely Mitchell
Rebecca Deppeler, Deppeler Suffolk stud, Derrinallum, and Melbourne Royal Show sheep committee chair Gavin Hall, with the supreme champion White Suffolk. Picture by Joely Mitchell
Rebecca Deppeler, Deppeler Suffolk stud, Derrinallum, and Melbourne Royal Show sheep committee chair Gavin Hall, with the supreme champion White Suffolk. Picture by Joely Mitchell

Derrinallum's Deppeler Suffolk stud is celebrating major awards from the Melbourne Royal Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joely Mitchell

Joely Mitchell

Stock & Land editor

Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.