Willow Drive English Leicester stud wins at Melbourne Royal Show

Joely Mitchell
Updated September 27 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 8:14am
Damon and Barry Shalders, Willow Drive English Leicester stud, Grassmere, with the champion ewe and champion ram/supreme of the breed. Picture by Joely Mitchell
Barry Shalders has taken home a lot of sheep show ribbons in his time, but he's ticked off a new achievement, winning supreme champion English Leicester for the first time at the Melbourne Royal Show.

Stock & Land editor

