It'll cost Corangamite Shire Council $2.1 million to reseal 66 kilometres of local roads across the 2023-24 financial year.
Councillors unanimously voted to award a $2,761,820 contract to Inroads for sealing works across both the shire and Warrnambool City Council at a monthly meeting on Tuesday, September 26.
Both municipalities had agreed the shire would engage a contractor to carry out both councils' sealing works to improve efficiency and reduce costs. The two organisations have acted jointly on their road sealing program for eight years.
As the cost of the contract came in at $39,596 under the shire's budget, councillors also voted to use the savings on further road maintenance activities to ensure all Roads to Recovery funding requirements would be met.
South west ward councillor Kate Makin explained the savings were partly due to falling sealing prices, which had decreased 6.5 per cent from 2022 to 2023.
"We're getting a bit more bang for our buck," she said.
"The price of bitumen has come down, so I'm more than happy we're getting a little bit more of our roads sealed under this tender from Inroads."
South central ward councillor Jo Beard added the council managed its local road assets to a high standard.
"I think this is great (and shows) we have a strong collaboration with Warrnambool City and I think it's important people remember these are our local roads, not the arterial road network which we often cop the flack for," she said.
"This is all due to the asset management we have of our local roads, that Ms Love and our staff (maintain) with a fine-toothed comb. They go through and the way they manage our road assets is really commendable.
"It's unfortunate that when we have our community satisfaction surveys we do get criticised for the roads, but the thing is the ones people are complaining about aren't usually in our local road network."
Inroads has delivered the shires' joint sealing programs consecutively from 2017-18 to 2020-21 inclusive.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.