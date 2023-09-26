The Standard
Corangamite Shire Council awards $2.7m road sealing contract to Inroads

By Jessica Greenan
September 27 2023 - 7:20am
Corangamite Shire Council has awarded a road resealing contract to Inroads on behalf of both the shire and Warrnambool City Council.
It'll cost Corangamite Shire Council $2.1 million to reseal 66 kilometres of local roads across the 2023-24 financial year.

