Port Fairy's Russell Clark Reserve will be home to the town's new skate park and play space.
Moyne Shire councillors voted unanimously to endorse the location, which was one of several being considered after the existing skate park was closed to the public in January 2021 and the original site at George Dodds Reserve for a replacement facility had to be scrapped because of concerns it might interfere with the nesting area of the migratory Japanese wading bird Latham's snipe.
Cr Jim Doukas said the site had been identified by a former councillor - "the Great Cr (Dick) Prendergast".
"This site was the one he and I proposed 12 to 15 years ago," he said.
"If only they had listened to us we could have had it built at a far lesser cost."
Mayor Karen Foster thanked the shire's young people for their input on a new skate park for the town.
"It was great to have their input," she said.
The council will complete work to remove the existing infrastructure at the former skate park site, which was leased from the Department of Education.
Councillors adopted the co-location in the northern area of the reserve, near the corner of James and Campbell streets at their September 26, 2023 meeting.
The decision follows public consultation on potential sites within the Southcombe Park precinct and Russell Clarke Reserve areas.
Cr Foster said the next steps would begin immediately.
"We've listened to the feedback and responded with a decision to co-locate both spaces," Cr Foster said.
"Now the site is locked-in, we will begin the concept designs for both the play space and skate park immediately and then work through those designs with a community based advisory group.
"At this stage we are on track to commence site work mid next year.
"This is an exciting step forward as we know this has been a long time coming. But we have found the best location possible so now it's time to get on and build these great new facilities."
Cr Foster said the council's staff had been engaging with Port Fairy Parkrun.
"We know that's a really important community event and we don't want to lose it, so we are working through a range of options with parkrun organisers to meet the global park run requirements and to ensure it can continue within Russell Clarke Reserve," she said.
"The skatepark and playground, combined with parkrun will activate Russell Clarke Reserve and ensure it is even more well utilised public space."
