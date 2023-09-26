Four parcels of crown land managed by Corangamite Shire Council will soon be transferred to the Great Ocean Road Coast and Parks Authority.
About three hectares of land in the south of the shire are set for a management change, prompted by the creation of GORCAPA in 2020 to protect, conserve, enhance and manage public land and coastal assets.
Those parcels include the corner of the Great Ocean Road and Port Campbell-Cobden Road (0.201 hectares), Headland Reserve (1.590 hectares) and the War Memorial and car park (0.357 hectares).
The target transfer date will be November 1, while a survey is set to be completed on a parcel of land on the Old Great Ocean Road on Headland, with that date yet to be determined.
In the meantime, discussions will continue between the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action, the authority and council officers about additional parcels of land overseen by other managers including Parks Victoria and various committees of management.
Some of those parcels include the Princetown Recreation Reserve, Port Campbell Caravan Park, Port Campbell Surf Lifesaving Club, Port Campbell Transfer Station and Port Campbell Rifle Range.
But south west ward councillor Kate Makin said she was pleased the organisation would maintain management of the Port Campbell Public Purpose Reserve after discussions with DEECA.
"I'm pleased to say we're going to keep the current arrangements in place for the playground, art space and tennis courts as this is what's best for the local community," she said.
"It stays within our control and their control and we can make sure it's fit for purpose for what the local community needs."
