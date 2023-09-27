Derrinallum Yacht Club member Ian Lane has received a Lifetime Achievement Award from Australian Sailing.
The Vice Commodore was nominated by his club at the 2023 Victorian Sailing Awards for his illustrious competition history and decades of mentorship within the community.
Mr Lane said he felt "honoured" by the accolade and was happy that it came from his old home club.
"I'm just so grateful to the people who nominated me for the award at Derrinallum Yacht Club," he said.
The annual awards show tends to be dominated by larger clubs on Port Philip Bay, with Rye and Sandringham receiving multiple accolades this year alone.
Mr Lane's award was the only one for south-west Victoria and, to his knowledge, the first for Derrinallum.
"We think it was pretty special that they recognised efforts from a little country club," he said.
Derrinallum Yacht Club holds a special place in Mr Lane's heart, having been founded by his father, John Lane.
The sailor learned the sport on Deep Lake where he quickly found himself outpacing much more experienced competitors.
What followed was a decades-spanning competitive career in multiple sailing disciplines. After winning several Victorian championships in a QuickCat as a teenager, he moved on to a Mosquito class catamaran to clinch the 1986 Australian Championships.
Now based in Colac, Mr Lane returned to regular sailing at Derrinallum over the past three years.
"I was born in Derrinallum so it's always been a bit of an emotional trip going back," he said.
Despite his class wins in other categories, Mr Lane said his favourite boat was the RL 24 trailer sailer because it was large enough to take other people out on it.
"My father always said to me 'I don't care what success you get out of sailing, you just make sure you put more back into the sport'," he said.
"Those were good words he gave me, and I've tried to fulfill what he asked me to do."
While he was formerly a race officer for Yachting Western Victoria, the sailor now wants to pass on his knowledge in a more hands-on manner.
"I'm passed my really competitive life now so I like getting other people out on the water and introducing them to sailing," he said.
