Volunteer drivers of a popular patient transport service are appealing to clients after noticing a drop in patronage following booking changes.
The Red Cross Patient Transport Service offers door-to-door transport to help south-west people attend non-emergency medical appointments if they have no other transport options.
Warrnambool service convenor and driver Peter Mills said a change to centralise the booking process had caused "a bit of a drop off".
"They've centralised the booking system to Melbourne which is quite an efficient way to do it," Mr Mills said. "It's a lot more time efficient, but I think people feel a bit disconnected."
Mr Mills said the regional service took patients to appointments in Portland, Hamilton, Horsham, Ballarat, Geelong and Melbourne and towns in between and patronage had dropped by about a day a week.
"We would have been on the road three-and-a-half to four days under the old system, whereas we're probably two-and-a-half to three days-a-week on average on the road at the moment."
The service is available to patients with no means of transport, living with disabilities or experiencing financial or transport disadvantage.
He said clients must be referred by a registered medical practitioner, specialist or transport co-ordinator from the referring agency or hospital.
Penshurst resident Amanda Brownlow has used the service to attend pain rehabilitation sessions in Warrnambool for a mobility-limiting back injury, describing the service as "an absolute godsend".
She said without the transport service she couldn't attend the twice-weekly sessions and limited public transport and her worsening condition made getting to a 10am appointment impossible.
Mr Mills said clients ranged from people with no support to others with family support but were busy working and it was a unique service in the region.
"I would say with full confidence every client is grateful for the help," Mr Mills said.
"We transport quite a few people who are isolated around the region and in a rental on a farm or a living in a smaller country town.
"They've got accommodation that's affordable. Because they get themselves somewhere to live that's affordable it then becomes isolated."
In the year-to-date from September 2022 to 2023, the service had travelled 40,000 kilometres, completing 130 trips.
He said the furthest journeys were to Box Hill, in Melbourne's east, and Melton on the western outskirts of the city.
He said some were repeat clients with the service helping about 100 individuals in the 12-month period.
Mr Mills said the drivers were retired and chose to give their time because of the "connection to community" and to support where they lived.
He's been a volunteer driver for eight years and enjoys chatting to different people.
"You know you're helping someone and then you're finding out about their life and you're serving a purpose," he said. "That time in the car is really rewarding. I get as much out of it as the clients."
The 15 volunteers share the driving workload between them and do as much or as little as suits their lifestyle. More volunteers are needed.
Anyone interested in becoming a driver should contact Warrnambool patient transport on 0429 353 506 or to book or for general inquiries call (03) 8327 7868.
