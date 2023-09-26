The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Meat processor Castle Estate at Camperdown for sale

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated September 26 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 12:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Camperdown abattoir Castle Estate, which began as a small family-owned business, has been listed for sale after potential buyers began to express their interest.
Camperdown abattoir Castle Estate, which began as a small family-owned business, has been listed for sale after potential buyers began to express their interest.

A boutique abattoir at Camperdown famed for its unusual delicacies has hit the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.