A boutique abattoir at Camperdown famed for its unusual delicacies has hit the market.
Meat processor Castle Estate on the banks of Lake Purrumbete has been listed for sale.
Managing director Steven Castle told The Standard a number of parties had put forward their interest in the family-owned business - which consists of both the abattoir processing facility and a dairy on 700 acres of land.
"We had a couple of inquiries and it got us thinking," he said.
"There's definitely an appetite for a business like ours. We're in an industry which has a significant barrier to entry, and there's potential there for someone to perhaps take the business on and continue to grow it both from a throughput and market point of view.
"We've continued to expand our capabilities and now have our export setup. We've put a lot of hard work in and now is a good time for somebody else to have a go at it."
Across the past decade, the facility has diversified from beef, lamb, goat and pork to processing buffalo, alpaca, llamas, kangaroo, venison and rabbit.
In 2020 it became the first in Victoria to process field-harvested wild deer and kangaroo for human intake in a move designed to re-purpose the meat previously destined for pet food products.
In 2022, it became the state's third organically registered abattoir for beef and lamb processing and the first to offer organically-processed pork.
More recently the business gained its tier two export status for both human and pet food.
Oxley Capital Partners said it would consider offers for the purchase of both operations or the abattoir on its own through expressions of interest.
