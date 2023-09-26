Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club is rebuilding as it looks to increase its nipper numbers after a post-pandemic drop in participants.
Director of junior activities Travis Madigan said its nipper numbers were slowly returning but it was still lower than its 2019-20 season which had about 280 children.
Last year 180 nippers actively participated in the beach education program that introduces children aged seven to 14 years to lifesaving.
Madigan invited prospective families to attend a nippers information session on October 4, 2023, prior to the summer season which starts on December 9.
"We're trying to get it back to what it was a few years ago and get as many kids as we can down there and run a program without restrictions," Madigan said.
"Our numbers dropped over COVID and we didn't have the intake of young kids so we've noticed that over the last three years.
"It did teeter back a bit to what it was but we're hoping to really get an influx of young kids this year just to build the numbers up for the age groups moving forward."
Mr Madigan said this year, for the first time, nippers would run without COVID-19 restrictions with all age groups held consecutively and sessions followed by a barbecue.
"We're just trying to get the families involved to come and get wet and help us out," he said. "We want to really open it up again and make it the family sport that it is."
He said nippers taught vital water safety skills and given the amount of drownings in Victoria in the past 12 months, it was more important than ever.
Madigan said the program taught children life skills they had forever such as reading waves, identifying rips and currents and dangers in the water, while also having fun with their friends.
"It's a nipper education program to give kids the opportunity to learn safe skills out in the water and ultimately life saving skills to be able to help somebody else. We like to think by 11 or 12 years old, a nipper can actually perform a rescue."
He said it was a great family-oriented activity where parents and children across an eight-year age span could all participate at the same time and location, which was a rarity.
New and current nippers are encouraged to attend the information session on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 6pm at the surf club.
The nipper season starts December 9 but there will be some introductory sessions in late November. Volunteers are needed and most roles including age managers, do not require a lifesaving background.
For more information contact Travis on 0419 874 316 or go to the club website.
