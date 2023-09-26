The Standard
Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club calls for young members

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
September 26 2023 - 5:22pm
Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club nippers and siblings Cole, 10, and Flynn, 8, Burleigh and Violet, 9, and Daisy, 12, Greening are excited about the upcoming summer season. New nippers can attend an information session on October 4 to find out more. Picture by Sean McKenna.
Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club is rebuilding as it looks to increase its nipper numbers after a post-pandemic drop in participants.

MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

