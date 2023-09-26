A lawn bowls club has adopted an official moniker in a bid to attract new and younger players to its ranks.
Dennington Bowling Club has unveiled its new brand name - Dennington Jets - and fresh uniforms.
The Jets, who compete in the Western District Playing Area, broke ranks a few years ago by distinguishing their teams with nicknames rather than colour.
Club president Tony Scott said the concept had become popular in the National Bowls Premier League and in recent years both metro and regional clubs had adopted nicknames.
"I bowled at Warrnambool last year and there was some guys from Narre Warren and they were the Narre Warren Panthers," Scott told The Standard. "I thought 'it's something that's obviously in the metro (areas)' but then I came across a club in South Australia called Salisbury Jets, where I think there used to be an air force base.
"We played a practice match against Cobden a couple weekends ago and they were the Cobden Cockatoos - I didn't even know they had adopted a name.
"It's been happening quietly and it's only just happening in our playing area now.
"We took the step to adopt names to hopefully get a bit more interest out there - you've got to try different things."
Similar informal names include the Warrnambool Bulls and Koroit Saints.
Scott said his club, which would field teams in both the midweek and weekend pennant competitions, had welcomed several new bowlers to the club in the past 12 months. He praised them for immersing themselves in the wider club community, and not just on the bowling greens.
"They've really adopted the club spirit and got in there and they're not just bowlers but they're being really active members," Scott said. "The volunteer base is there as well, that's very important."
Scott said the club also aimed to prioritise its existing members.
"We keep plugging away and trying to do the little things right and get a good name out there," he said. "All you can do is have a good spirit that people know, develop your facilities, look after your members, make it feel like it's a good club to belong to."
The WDPA midweek competition starts October 10 with the weekend fixture to begin October 14.
