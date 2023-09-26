The Standard
Dennington Bowling Club adopts Jets as official team moniker

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated September 26 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 1:51pm
Dennington Bowling Club members showcase the club's new playing shirts. Picture supplied
Dennington Bowling Club members showcase the club's new playing shirts. Picture supplied

A lawn bowls club has adopted an official moniker in a bid to attract new and younger players to its ranks.

