Portland district man pleads guilty to dog attacking causing serious injury

By Jessica Howard
September 26 2023 - 11:52am
Grandma attacked by neighbour's dog now too scared to have young visitors
A Portland district couple are too afraid to have their grandchildren visit after a woman was mauled by a German Shepherd dog during a routine walk to the mailbox.

